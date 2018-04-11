Trump tweets photo from GOP leadership dinner

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, who was among the Republican congressional leaders to dine with President Trump at the White House, said it would be inappropriate to discuss reports of Trump's plans to fire special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
