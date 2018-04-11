Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: No 'devil's bargain' with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: No 'devil's bargain' with Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to a column written by political analyst Ron Brownstein in which he says Ryan put up with President Trump's actions to advance his own agenda.
Source: CNN

Paul Ryan (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: No 'devil's bargain' with Trump

The Lead

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) responds to a column written by political analyst Ron Brownstein in which he says Ryan put up with President Trump's actions to advance his own agenda.
Source: CNN