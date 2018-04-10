Cohen raid sought records of payments to women

The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney sought records on the deal set up between an ex-Playboy Playmate who has alleged an affair with Trump and a company that reportedly paid her to keep her original account from publication, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney sought records on the deal set up between an ex-Playboy Playmate who has alleged an affair with Trump and a company that reportedly paid her to keep her original account from publication, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.