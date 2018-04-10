Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Attorney Michael Cohen arrives to Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York.
Attorney Michael Cohen arrives to Trump Tower for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on December 16, 2016 in New York.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cohen raid sought records of payments to women

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cohen raid sought records of payments to women

The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney sought records on the deal set up between an ex-Playboy Playmate who has alleged an affair with Trump and a company that reportedly paid her to keep her original account from publication, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

Cohen raid sought records of payments to women

Wolf

The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney sought records on the deal set up between an ex-Playboy Playmate who has alleged an affair with Trump and a company that reportedly paid her to keep her original account from publication, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN.
Source: CNN