larry kudlow CBO us deficit trump
larry kudlow CBO us deficit trump

    Kudlow: We don't believe US debt projection

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says the Trump administration doesn't believe the Congressional Budget Office's projection that President Trump's tax cuts and spending bill will drive the national debt to it's highest level since World War II.
Kudlow: We don't believe US debt projection

Erin Burnett Out Front

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says the Trump administration doesn't believe the Congressional Budget Office's projection that President Trump's tax cuts and spending bill will drive the national debt to it's highest level since World War II.
