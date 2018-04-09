Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Avenatti newday 2 04092018
Michael Avenatti newday 2 04092018

    JUST WATCHED

    Avenatti: Trump shot himself in the foot

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Avenatti: Trump shot himself in the foot

Attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti says President Donald Trump's denial that he knew anything about a payment his attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels is a "damaging" admission.
Source: CNN

Trump affair allegations (15 Videos)

See More

Avenatti: Trump shot himself in the foot

New Day

Attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti says President Donald Trump's denial that he knew anything about a payment his attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels is a "damaging" admission.
Source: CNN