Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Panel debates no-knock warrant on Michael Cohen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panel debates no-knock warrant on Michael Cohen

CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Josh Campbell pushes back on former Trump campaign strategist David Urban's claims that armed no-knock warrants are only reserved for bad guys with guns.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

Panel debates no-knock warrant on Michael Cohen

The Lead

CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Josh Campbell pushes back on former Trump campaign strategist David Urban's claims that armed no-knock warrants are only reserved for bad guys with guns.
Source: CNN