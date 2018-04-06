Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Central American migrants traveling with the annual Stations of the Cross caravan march to call for migrants' rights and protest the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Bogged down by logistical problems, large numbers of children and fears about people getting sick, the caravan was always meant to draw attention to the plight of migrants and was never equipped to march all the way to the U.S. border.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)
Central American migrants traveling with the annual Stations of the Cross caravan march to call for migrants' rights and protest the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Bogged down by logistical problems, large numbers of children and fears about people getting sick, the caravan was always meant to draw attention to the plight of migrants and was never equipped to march all the way to the U.S. border.(AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

    JUST WATCHED

    Migrant responds to Trump: We aren't dangerous

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Migrant responds to Trump: We aren't dangerous

A caravan of Central American migrants planning to cross through Mexico to the US border say they are not deterred by President Trump's move to deploy the National Guard. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and immigration (15 Videos)

See More

Migrant responds to Trump: We aren't dangerous

A caravan of Central American migrants planning to cross through Mexico to the US border say they are not deterred by President Trump's move to deploy the National Guard. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.
Source: CNN