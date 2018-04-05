Lawmaker calls Trump's border plan stupid

Rep. Gallego (D-AZ) said that he would "gladly work with the president when his ideas aren't stupid and detrimental to the United States," after Sarah Sanders said that if Gallego has an issue with the potential cost of Trump's border security plan, that he should help instead of complain.
Rep. Gallego (D-AZ) said that he would "gladly work with the president when his ideas aren't stupid and detrimental to the United States," after Sarah Sanders said that if Gallego has an issue with the potential cost of Trump's border security plan, that he should help instead of complain.