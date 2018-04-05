Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Michelle Obama: Never had passion for politics
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Michelle Obama: Never had passion for politics
Former first lady Michelle Obama told a crowd in Boston that she has no desire to run for president in the future.
Source: CNN
Michelle Obama (17 Videos)
Michelle Obama: Never had passion for politics
See Michelle Obama's portrait unveiled
Michelle Obama on the awkward Trump gift exchange
Michelle Obama's message for women voters
Michelle Obama recreates Beyoncé's look
Michelle Obama, Fallon write thank-you notes
Michelle Obama's late-night farewell
Michelle Obama surprises biggest fans
Michelle Obama's top moments as first lady
Michelle Obama: 'We're so afraid of each other'
Michelle Obama: 'Angry black woman' label hurt
Michelle Obama: I don't feel hope right now
Michelle Obama's advice to Melania Trump
Michelle Obama on election: 'We are Americans first'
The Obamas' cutest moments
Michelle Obama called 'ape in heels'
Melania Trump visits Michelle Obama at White House
Michelle Obama: We need an adult in the White House
See More
Michelle Obama: Never had passion for politics
Former first lady Michelle Obama told a crowd in Boston that she has no desire to run for president in the future.
Source: CNN