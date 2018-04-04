Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'

In Nixon's first TV interview as candidate for governor, she explains why she chose to run.
Source: CNN

Celebrities & Politics (17 Videos)

See More

Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'

In Nixon's first TV interview as candidate for governor, she explains why she chose to run.
Source: CNN