Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'
In Nixon's first TV interview as candidate for governor, she explains why she chose to run.
Source: CNN
Celebrities & Politics (17 Videos)
Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'
Six things you may not know about Cynthia Nixon
Former Disney star joins the White House
El secreto de Oprah para comenzar el día en paz
Trump: I'd love to run against Oprah
Roseanne Barr: My character voted for Trump
Tom Hanks calls political climate 'hellacious'
Oprah reacts to Trump calling her 'insecure'
'Clueless' star drops congressional bid
Palin receiving backlash for White House photo
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Rodman takes some credit for Warmbier release
Chance the Rapper donates to Chicago schools
The Rock, Tom Hanks reveal 2020 campaign
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to rematch
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
Inauguration singer calls out Trump policy
See More
Cynthia Nixon: Trump was a 'wake-up call'
In Nixon's first TV interview as candidate for governor, she explains why she chose to run.
Source: CNN