Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I want to get out of Syria
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I want to get out of Syria
During a news conference with Baltic leaders, President Trump says "it's time" to pull US troops out of Syria, and that his administration will be making a decision soon.
Source: CNN
Crisis in Syria (15 Videos)
Trump: I want to get out of Syria
Teens' graffiti ignited 7 years of civil war
Syria's lost generation
Syrian president rules unapologetically
Voices from Syria's Eastern Ghouta
American mother trapped in Eastern Ghouta
Eastern Ghouta suffers deadliest day in 3 years
Russian plane shot down in Syria
Eastern Ghouta's 15-year-old 'war reporter'
Is Idlib the next Aleppo?
Life in Syria: Scenes beyond belief
Syria attack survivor's plea to Trump
Why is Aleppo so important in Syria?
Mosul survivors search for loved ones
How one family escaped from ISIS
Turkish bombs drive families into caves
See More
Trump: I want to get out of Syria
During a news conference with Baltic leaders, President Trump says "it's time" to pull US troops out of Syria, and that his administration will be making a decision soon.
Source: CNN