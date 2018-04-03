Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border
Mexico's Ambassador to the US says he has asked for clarification on President Trump's suggestion of troops on the border. It's "not something that the Mexican government welcomes."
Source: CNN
Amanpour (12 Videos)
Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border
Why we're addicted to stress in the modern era
Lord Levy on anti-Semitism in British politics
Asking more of men in the #MeToo era
Top United Nations official 'forced himself on me,' employee says
The UN has its 'me too' moment
UN employee describes alleged harassment
Treating hatred as a public health issue
Corruption in Russia is 'agonizing," says ex-MP
Former Security Adviser sizes up Trump's team
"Angels in America" soars again on Broadway
Mexico's ambassador reacts to Trump border proposal
See More
Mexico: We don't welcome idea of military on border
Amanpour
Mexico's Ambassador to the US says he has asked for clarification on President Trump's suggestion of troops on the border. It's "not something that the Mexican government welcomes."
Source: CNN