Elizabeth Esty will not seek re-election

After initially stating that she would not resign, Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) reversed course and announced her retirement on Facebook. Her announcement follows revelations that the congresswoman kept her chief of staff on the payroll for three months after another former aide made allegations of harassment against him.
