WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) speaks during a press conference on gun safety on Capitol Hill on May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
    Elizabeth Esty will not seek re-election

After initially stating that she would not resign, Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D-CT) reversed course and announced her retirement on Facebook. Her announcement follows revelations that the congresswoman kept her chief of staff on the payroll for three months after another former aide made allegations of harassment against him.
Source: CNN

The Lead

