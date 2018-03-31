MLK's son: I hope Trump reads dad's book

In an interview with CNN's Victor Blackwell, Martin Luther King III discusses how he hopes books and the bust of his father can inform President Trump. The bust of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is displayed in the Oval Office, placed there by President Obama.
In an interview with CNN's Victor Blackwell, Martin Luther King III discusses how he hopes books and the bust of his father can inform President Trump. The bust of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is displayed in the Oval Office, placed there by President Obama.