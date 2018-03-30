Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Roseanne Barr under fire for conspiracy tweets

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roseanne Barr under fire for conspiracy tweets

Comedian Roseanne Barr faced backlash for embracing conspiracy theories in tweets. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
Source: CNN

Celebrities & Politics (19 Videos)

See More

Roseanne Barr under fire for conspiracy tweets

Comedian Roseanne Barr faced backlash for embracing conspiracy theories in tweets. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.
Source: CNN