Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
MLK assassination 50 years later
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
MLK assassination 50 years later
CNN's Dana Bash traveled to Memphis with a bipartisan group of members of Congress to the sites where Martin Luther King, Jr. spent his final hours.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
MLK assassination 50 years later
Spotify is beating Apple. Now what?
This is what a trade war looks like
Uproar over Sinclair's media-bashing promos
Saks, Lord & Taylor hit with data breach
SpaceX tries, fails to catch part of a rocket with a net
See rare video of nighttime ISIS raid
'Clueless' star drops congressional bid
David Hogg reacts to Laura Ingraham's apology
Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon sing TV theme songs
Family loses it when teen accepted to college
Stelter presses Bolling on his Fox News exit
Teen drops F-bomb in call to congressman
Man trapped in SUV as floodwaters rise
Rapper apologizes after NRA interview backlash
See NBA dancer chase after laptop thief
See More
MLK assassination 50 years later
CNN's Dana Bash traveled to Memphis with a bipartisan group of members of Congress to the sites where Martin Luther King, Jr. spent his final hours.
Source: CNN