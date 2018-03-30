Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Charles Barkley David Axelrod NR 3-30-18
Charles Barkley David Axelrod NR 3-30-18

    JUST WATCHED

    Barkley 'disgusted' with Trump presidency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Barkley 'disgusted' with Trump presidency

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he has "never been more disgusted" with the recent turmoil during the Trump presidency.
Source: CNN

The Axe Files (12 Videos)

See More

Barkley 'disgusted' with Trump presidency

Newsroom

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says he has "never been more disgusted" with the recent turmoil during the Trump presidency.
Source: CNN