Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump ohio speech
trump ohio speech

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Did you see 'Roseanne' ratings?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Did you see 'Roseanne' ratings?

While giving a speech on infrastructure in Ohio, President Trump lauded the 'Roseanne' reboot, and said he called the star Roseanne Barr after the first episode.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: Did you see 'Roseanne' ratings?

While giving a speech on infrastructure in Ohio, President Trump lauded the 'Roseanne' reboot, and said he called the star Roseanne Barr after the first episode.
Source: CNN