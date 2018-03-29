Jerry Falwell Jr., prominent evangelical and President of Liberty University, compares his support to President Trump, despite allegations of multiple affairs, to that of Bill Clinton supporters "who stuck with him no matter what he was accused of, even rape."
Jerry Falwell Jr., prominent evangelical and President of Liberty University, compares his support to President Trump, despite allegations of multiple affairs, to that of Bill Clinton supporters "who stuck with him no matter what he was accused of, even rape."