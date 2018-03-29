Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 28: Eric Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. The tower is the Trump Organization's first new international property since Donald Trump assumed the presidency. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 28: Eric Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. The tower is the Trump Organization's first new international property since Donald Trump assumed the presidency. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Eric Trump mocked for 'Jeopardy!' tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Eric Trump mocked for 'Jeopardy!' tweet

Eric Trump's reaction to being a clue on "Jeopardy!" was scrutinized by social media users and by a contestant on the show.
Source: CNN

Eric Trump (5 Videos)

See More

Eric Trump mocked for 'Jeopardy!' tweet

Eric Trump's reaction to being a clue on "Jeopardy!" was scrutinized by social media users and by a contestant on the show.
Source: CNN