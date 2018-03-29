Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cuomo, Lewandowski spar over Trump's tweet
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cuomo, Lewandowski spar over Trump's tweet
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and CNN's Chris Cuomo debate retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens' call to repeal the Second Amendment.
Source: CNN
Corey Lewandowski (9 Videos)
Cuomo, Lewandowski spar over Trump's tweet
Trump adviser resigns after tweeting about Lewandowski
Prosecutor: Not enough evidence to convict Lewandowski
Who is Corey Lewandowski?
Trump sides with campaign manager amid assault charge
Ted Cruz: Trump's campaign leader should resign
Ben Carson defends Corey Lewandowski
Trump campaign chief charged with simple battery
Reporter files charges against Trump's campaign manager
Trump campaign manager involved in altercation at rally
See More
Cuomo, Lewandowski spar over Trump's tweet
New Day
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and CNN's Chris Cuomo debate retired Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens' call to repeal the Second Amendment.
Source: CNN