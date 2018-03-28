Breaking News

Actress Caroline Sunshine arrives at the world premiere of the animated Disney comedy adventure ?Gnomeo & Juliet," January 23, 2011 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
    Former Disney star joins the White House

Actress Caroline Sunshine, known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer in Disney's "Shake It Up," is now working for the Trump administration.
