Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Daniels' lawyer: Affair evidence coming soon
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Daniels' lawyer: Affair evidence coming soon
After Stormy Daniels' interview on 60 Minutes, her lawyer Michael Avenatti says there is more evidence coming on Daniels' alleged affair with President Trump.
Source: CNN
Trump affair allegations (15 Videos)
Daniels' lawyer: Affair evidence coming soon
Stormy Daniels: 'I have no reason to lie'
Karen McDougal: Preschool teacher turned Playmate
The president and the porn star
Stormy Daniels details affair on '60 Minutes'
McDougal less fearful after Stormy Daniels
Polygraph: Stormy Daniels truthful about Trump
Stormy Daniels' lawyer: This is a warning shot
Trump ex-bodyguard mentioned in alleged affair
Stormy's lawyer: Some incidents took place during Trump presidency
Lawyer: There are allegedly six more women
Daniels offers to return hush money to Trump
Lawyer: Porn star getting offers for her story
Stormy Daniels: Controversy is overshadowing my films
Stormy Daniels appears on Jimmy Kimmel
See More
Daniels' lawyer: Affair evidence coming soon
New Day
After Stormy Daniels' interview on 60 Minutes, her lawyer Michael Avenatti says there is more evidence coming on Daniels' alleged affair with President Trump.
Source: CNN