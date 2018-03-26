Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Scaramucci
Scaramucci

    JUST WATCHED

    Scaramucci's advice to Trump on Stormy Daniels

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Scaramucci's advice to Trump on Stormy Daniels

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes interview about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Trump affair allegations (15 Videos)

See More

Scaramucci's advice to Trump on Stormy Daniels

New Day

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci reacts to Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes interview about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN