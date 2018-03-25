Breaking News

    Zeldin: Lawyers had conflict with Russia probe

CNN Legal Analyst Michael Zeldin says that Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing had irreconcilable conflicts that would prevent them from leading Trump's legal team in Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Zeldin: Lawyers had conflict with Russia probe

