Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In this file photo, Joseph diGenova, attorney for Jack Quinn, discusses former president Bill Clinton's pardon of fugitive financier Marc Rich on "Meet the Press" February 11, 2001 at the NBC studio in Washington, D. C.
In this file photo, Joseph diGenova, attorney for Jack Quinn, discusses former president Bill Clinton's pardon of fugitive financier Marc Rich on "Meet the Press" February 11, 2001 at the NBC studio in Washington, D. C.

    JUST WATCHED

    Joseph diGenova not joining Trump legal team

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Joseph diGenova not joining Trump legal team

The White House is confirming that former Fox News personality Joseph diGenova will not join Trump's legal team to advise on the Russia probe. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.
Source: CNN

Russia investigation (16 Videos)

See More

Joseph diGenova not joining Trump legal team

The White House is confirming that former Fox News personality Joseph diGenova will not join Trump's legal team to advise on the Russia probe. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.
Source: CNN