Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the GOP is "dying at the box office" by not having more inclusive messages and policies, and suggests that California doesn't care about President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Celebrities & Politics (15 Videos)

See More

Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office

Smerconish

Arnold Schwarzenegger says the GOP is "dying at the box office" by not having more inclusive messages and policies, and suggests that California doesn't care about President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN