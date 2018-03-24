Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office
Arnold Schwarzenegger says the GOP is "dying at the box office" by not having more inclusive messages and policies, and suggests that California doesn't care about President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
Celebrities & Politics (15 Videos)
Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office
Oprah reacts to Trump calling her 'insecure'
Tom Hanks calls political climate 'hellacious'
Kid Rock teases Senate run
Controversial 'Clueless' star runs for Congress
Colbert announces 2020 run on Russian TV
Palin receiving backlash for White House photo
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Rodman takes some credit for Warmbier release
Chance the Rapper donates to Chicago schools
The Rock, Tom Hanks reveal 2020 campaign
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to rematch
Mindy Kaling disses senator, gets date
Bush pokes fun at Cheney
Inauguration singer calls out Trump policy
See More
Schwarzenegger: GOP is dying at the box office
Smerconish
Arnold Schwarzenegger says the GOP is "dying at the box office" by not having more inclusive messages and policies, and suggests that California doesn't care about President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN