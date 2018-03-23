Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump signs spending bill despite veto threat
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump signs spending bill despite veto threat
President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government open through September, after threatening to veto. CNN's
Kaitlan Collins
reports.
Source: CNN
Government shutdowns (7 Videos)
Trump signs spending bill despite veto threat
Trump: I'm considering vetoing spending bill
What a government shutdown means for you
Government shutdown: then and now
How past government shutdowns played out
Pelosi sets record with historic House speech
Schumer: Deal is sprout of bipartisanship
Photo of Trump during shutdown draws criticism
See More
Trump signs spending bill despite veto threat
The Lead
President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government open through September, after threatening to veto. CNN's
Kaitlan Collins
reports.
Source: CNN