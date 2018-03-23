Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact checking President Trump's tweetstorm

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact checking President Trump's tweetstorm

CNN's Jake Tapper and factcheck.org take a look at a series of tweets President Trump posted after the firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper's Fact Check (10 Videos)

See More

Fact checking President Trump's tweetstorm

CNN's Jake Tapper and factcheck.org take a look at a series of tweets President Trump posted after the firing of ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN