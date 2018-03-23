Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mulvaney: Trump will sign spending bill
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mulvaney: Trump will sign spending bill
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday that President Trump will sign the spending bill.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump's administration (18 Videos)
Mulvaney: Trump will sign spending bill
Late night spoofs Rex Tillerson's firing
Did Ben Carson lie about $31K dining set?
How Tillerson found out he was fired
Sources: VA secretary and Trump at odds
John Kelly jokes about job: God punished me
The high-profile exits since Trump took office
Scaramucci: Culture of fear inside White House
NYT: Trump using Kelly to push out Ivanka
Trump admin overturns ban on trophy imports
WaPo: Trump refers to Sessions as 'Mr. Magoo'
Who is Hope Hicks?
Kellyanne Conway facing ethics complaint
Sanders: Trump's UCLA tweet was rhetorical
Sessions orders feds to review background checks
WH: Franken admitted wrongdoing, Trump has not
Kushner attorney: Senate panel playing 'games'
John Kelly often sounds a lot like Trump
What you need to know about Jared Kushner
See More
Mulvaney: Trump will sign spending bill
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday that President Trump will sign the spending bill.
Source: CNN