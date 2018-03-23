Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McDougal, Daniels claim similar Trump stories
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McDougal, Daniels claim similar Trump stories
Both Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have made similar claims alleging they had affairs with Donald Trump. CNN's
Sara Sidner
reports.
Source: CNN
Trump affair allegations (15 Videos)
McDougal, Daniels claim similar Trump stories
Karen McDougal: Preschool teacher turned Playmate
Polygraph: Stormy Daniels truthful about Trump
Trump ex-bodyguard mentioned in alleged affair
Stormy Daniels' friend: She fears for her life
Stormy's lawyer: Some incidents took place during Trump presidency
Lawyer: Stormy Daniels was physically threatened
Lawyer: There are allegedly six more women
Host: Daniels talked Trump affair on my show
Daniels offers to return hush money to Trump
Lawyer: Porn star getting offers for her story
Stormy Daniels: Controversy is overshadowing my films
Cohen used business email in Daniels deal
Former Trump lawyer: Stormy Daniels will lose
Stormy Daniels' lawyer: Cohen threatening us
Stormy Daniels appears on Jimmy Kimmel
See More
McDougal, Daniels claim similar Trump stories
The Lead
Both Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have made similar claims alleging they had affairs with Donald Trump. CNN's
Sara Sidner
reports.
Source: CNN