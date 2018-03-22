President Trump shakes up legal team

Breaking News
President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned from the President's personal legal team handling the response to the Russia investigation. CNN's
Ryan Nobles
reports.
Source: CNN
