Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's advice to self: Don't run for president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's advice to self: Don't run for president

President Trump jokingly said he would advise his 25-year-old self to not run for president.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump's advice to self: Don't run for president

President Trump jokingly said he would advise his 25-year-old self to not run for president.
Source: CNN