Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 04: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on February 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 04: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on February 4, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    The president and the porn star

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The president and the porn star

The alleged affair between President Trump and Stormy Daniels has been looming over the White House. Since January, reports of a hush agreement have snowballed into a lawsuit.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

The president and the porn star

The alleged affair between President Trump and Stormy Daniels has been looming over the White House. Since January, reports of a hush agreement have snowballed into a lawsuit.
Source: CNN