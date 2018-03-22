Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

steve bannon john kelly chief of staff finanical times sot_00012016
steve bannon john kelly chief of staff finanical times sot_00012016

    JUST WATCHED

    Bannon: Don't think anyone would replace Kelly

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bannon: Don't think anyone would replace Kelly

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says that if current White House chief of staff John Kelly were to leave his position, he does "not believe there will be another chief of staff."
Source: CNN

White House turmoil (15 Videos)

See More

Bannon: Don't think anyone would replace Kelly

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says that if current White House chief of staff John Kelly were to leave his position, he does "not believe there will be another chief of staff."
Source: CNN