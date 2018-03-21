Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

`
`

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Saccone 'didn't quite make it'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Saccone 'didn't quite make it'

President Donald Trump said Rick Saccone lost the Pennsylvania special election while speaking at a Republican fundraiser event, despite the fact that he has not yet conceded the race.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Saccone 'didn't quite make it'

President Donald Trump said Rick Saccone lost the Pennsylvania special election while speaking at a Republican fundraiser event, despite the fact that he has not yet conceded the race.
Source: CNN