Analyst: Trump should worry about Zervos case

Donald Trump's attorney says he intends to appeal a judge's decision to allow the defamation lawsuit against Trump to go forward. The suit was filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos and alleges Trump defamed her after she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Donald Trump's attorney says he intends to appeal a judge's decision to allow the defamation lawsuit against Trump to go forward. The suit was filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos and alleges Trump defamed her after she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007. CNN's Brian Todd reports.