LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Summer Zervos, a former candidate on The Apprentice season five, who is accusing Donald Trump of inappropriate sexual conduct, speaks to the press with her attorney Gloria Allred October 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. This is the first time the accuser has spoken publicly about the alleged incident. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
    Analyst: Trump should worry about Zervos case

Donald Trump's attorney says he intends to appeal a judge's decision to allow the defamation lawsuit against Trump to go forward. The suit was filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos and alleges Trump defamed her after she publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2007. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
Source: CNN