Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Biden blasts Trump over his comments on women
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Biden blasts Trump over his comments on women
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he disliked Donald Trump's comments about women so much that he would have "beat the hell" out of him if they were still in high school.
Source: CNN
Joe Biden (15 Videos)
Biden blasts Trump over his comments on women
Biden: Have to reclaim who we are as a country
Biden won't deny a 2020 run for president
Biden: Dreamers not bargaining chips for wall
Joe Biden consoles tearful Meghan McCain
Biden: Everything with Beau was about duty
Biden: US walking down a dark path
Biden encourages Romney to run for Senate
Biden: 2016 stroked our darkest emotions
Biden receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Biden to Obama: I am indebted to you
Obama calls Biden 'scrappy kid from Scranton'
See Joe Biden meet his match
Best of Biden's final Senate swearing-in
Joe Biden to Donald Trump: 'Grow up'
Best of the vice president's 'Bidenisms'
See More
Biden blasts Trump over his comments on women
Newsroom
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he disliked Donald Trump's comments about women so much that he would have "beat the hell" out of him if they were still in high school.
Source: CNN