Lawyer: Sessions no longer under investigation for perjury
In response to an ABC News report that dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw an investigation in whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts with a top Russian diplomat, Sessions' attorney confirmed that he is no longer under investigation for perjury related to statements made at his confirmation hearing.
In response to an ABC News report that dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw an investigation in whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts with a top Russian diplomat, Sessions' attorney confirmed that he is no longer under investigation for perjury related to statements made at his confirmation hearing.