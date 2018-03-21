Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jeff Sessions
Jeff Sessions

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawyer: Sessions no longer under investigation for perjury

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawyer: Sessions no longer under investigation for perjury

In response to an ABC News report that dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw an investigation in whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts with a top Russian diplomat, Sessions' attorney confirmed that he is no longer under investigation for perjury related to statements made at his confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (14 Videos)

See More

Lawyer: Sessions no longer under investigation for perjury

The Lead

In response to an ABC News report that dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw an investigation in whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about his contacts with a top Russian diplomat, Sessions' attorney confirmed that he is no longer under investigation for perjury related to statements made at his confirmation hearing.
Source: CNN