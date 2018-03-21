Breaking News
Sen. Sasse: Trump's call to Putin weakened US
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) says President Donald Trump's decision to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election win was "foolhardy" and weakened the United States.
