    Sen. Sasse: Trump's call to Putin weakened US

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) says President Donald Trump's decision to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election win was "foolhardy" and weakened the United States.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) says President Donald Trump's decision to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election win was "foolhardy" and weakened the United States.
