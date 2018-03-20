Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Pres. Trump Meeting Spray with Saudi Prince/TAPE
Pres. Trump Meeting Spray with Saudi Prince/TAPE

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on Texas bombings: These are sick people

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on Texas bombings: These are sick people

President Trump calls the series of bombings in Texas "terrible" and calls the bomb makers "sick people."
Source: CNN

Deadly package explosions in Texas (9 Videos)

See More

Trump on Texas bombings: These are sick people

President Trump calls the series of bombings in Texas "terrible" and calls the bomb makers "sick people."
Source: CNN