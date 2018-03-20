Breaking News

Pres. Trump Meeting Spray with Saudi Prince/TAPE
Pres. Trump Meeting Spray with Saudi Prince/TAPE

    Trump: I congratulated Putin on victory

While meeting with Saudi Arabia's crown prince, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and that they will be meeting soon.
Trump: I congratulated Putin on victory

