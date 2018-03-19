Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump hints at death penalty for drug dealers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump hints at death penalty for drug dealers

President Donald Trump says it's time for tougher penalties for drug dealers, including the possibility of the death penalty.
Source: CNN

America's opioid epidemic (15 Videos)

See More

Trump hints at death penalty for drug dealers

President Donald Trump says it's time for tougher penalties for drug dealers, including the possibility of the death penalty.
Source: CNN