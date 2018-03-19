Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

key house race march orig vstan bw_00002203
key house race march orig vstan bw_00002203

    JUST WATCHED

    69 reasons the GOP should be wary of November

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

69 reasons the GOP should be wary of November

CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why, as of mid-March, there are now 69 Republican seats in jeopardy in the November election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

69 reasons the GOP should be wary of November

CNN's Chris Cillizza explains why, as of mid-March, there are now 69 Republican seats in jeopardy in the November election.
Source: CNN