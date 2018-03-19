Breaking News
A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
Source: CNN
Engine fails in chopper carrying Ivanka, Jared
A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
