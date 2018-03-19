Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ivanka Trump and her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrive for a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 10, 2017.
Ivanka Trump and her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner arrive for a joint press conference between US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 10, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Engine fails in chopper carrying Ivanka, Jared

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Engine fails in chopper carrying Ivanka, Jared

A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
Source: CNN

Ivanka Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Engine fails in chopper carrying Ivanka, Jared

A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.
Source: CNN