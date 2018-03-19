Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cuomo
Cuomo

    JUST WATCHED

    Cuomo: Trump relies on conspiracy theories

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cuomo: Trump relies on conspiracy theories

CNN's Chris Cuomo and analyst David Gregory fact-check President Trump's weekend tweets on special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia probe.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Cuomo: Trump relies on conspiracy theories

New Day

CNN's Chris Cuomo and analyst David Gregory fact-check President Trump's weekend tweets on special counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia probe.
Source: CNN