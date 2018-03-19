Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Clapper on tweets: Trump is his own worst enemy
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Clapper on tweets: Trump is his own worst enemy
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says President Trump's tweets are the best barometer of the President's thoughts and that they make him his own worst enemy.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Twitter (16 Videos)
Clapper on tweets: Trump is his own worst enemy
These are Trump's deleted tweets
Trump slams Oprah, calls her insecure
Trump slams FBI's handling of tip on shooter
Trump explains tweets on his mental state
Trump: I'm a very stable genius
Trump launches Twitter tirade first day back
Trump: Only 'lies and deceit' from Pakistan
Trump applauds Iran's anti-government protest
Trump: East Coast could use global warming
Trump lashes out at top leaders of his own FBI
What Trump's tweets taught us in 2017
Sanders: Trump's Gillibrand tweet not sexist
Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet was ugly
How Trump should be using Twitter
Outrage after Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
See More
Clapper on tweets: Trump is his own worst enemy
New Day
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says President Trump's tweets are the best barometer of the President's thoughts and that they make him his own worst enemy.
Source: CNN