Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 11: Andrew G. McCabe (R), Assistant Director of the FBI's Washington Field Office speaks while flanked by Dana J. Boente (L),U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after a hearing in federal court June 11, 2015 in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials announced that earlier today 17-year-old Virginia high school student Ali Shukri Amin pleaded guilty to helping a classmate travel to Syria in hopes of joining ISIS. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
ALEXANDRIA, VA - JUNE 11: Andrew G. McCabe (R), Assistant Director of the FBI's Washington Field Office speaks while flanked by Dana J. Boente (L),U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, after a hearing in federal court June 11, 2015 in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials announced that earlier today 17-year-old Virginia high school student Ali Shukri Amin pleaded guilty to helping a classmate travel to Syria in hopes of joining ISIS. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Journalist: The real reason Trump wanted McCabe fired

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Journalist: The real reason Trump wanted McCabe fired

Investigative journalist Michael Isikoff discusses Trump's reaction to the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN

Andrew McCabe (12 Videos)

See More

Journalist: The real reason Trump wanted McCabe fired

New Day

Investigative journalist Michael Isikoff discusses Trump's reaction to the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN