Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM

    JUST WATCHED

    Source: Trump enjoying staff speculation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Source: Trump enjoying staff speculation

President Donald Trump fuels speculation of more White House turnover as he aims to get closer to having the cabinet that he wants. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN

White House turmoil (15 Videos)

See More

Source: Trump enjoying staff speculation

The Lead

President Donald Trump fuels speculation of more White House turnover as he aims to get closer to having the cabinet that he wants. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.
Source: CNN