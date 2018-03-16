See how bill denoucing Neo-Nazis died in 36 seconds
A resolution in the Tennessee legislature that called on law enforcement to go after white nationalists and Neo-Nazi groups with the same "fervor" as other forms of terrorism died in 36 seconds in committee.
See how bill denoucing Neo-Nazis died in 36 seconds
A resolution in the Tennessee legislature that called on law enforcement to go after white nationalists and Neo-Nazi groups with the same "fervor" as other forms of terrorism died in 36 seconds in committee.